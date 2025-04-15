Description of suspect in linked violent Kettering street robberies released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Descriptions from victims of two Kettering street robberies have led to the incidents being linked by detectives.

The first robbery happened in London Road, Kettering, near to the former police station at about 10.30pm on Sunday (April 13) when a person had their mobile phone taken at knifepoint.

A second phone was stolen about an hour later at 11.40pm in Stamford Road, near to the junction with Bath Road, when a victim was headbutted and had his mobile stolen.

“The suspect is described as a black male, aged 16-19, about 6ft 2in, with a deep voice, a short moustache, and wearing a black puffa jacket and a dark-coloured beanie hat which had a red and white stripe at the bottom of it.

“The second incident happened about an hour later at 11.40pm in Stamford Road, near to the junction with Bath Road, when the victim was headbutted and had his phone stolen.

“The suspect is described as a black male, aged 18 to 20, about 6ft 2in, of a stocky build, and wearing a black Canda Goose puffa jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, a black durag (a close-fitting cloth tied around the top of the head), and carrying a black square man bag.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about either incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident numbers 25000214473 and 25000214524.