Desborough's Rajna takes on squats challenge for domestic violence charity

A Desborough fundraiser has chosen to stand up and take on a sponsored squat challenge for a charity that helps people escaping domestic violence.

Rajna Boksh has been supporting breast cancer charities for more than two decades but decided to take part in a sponsored squat to help Refuge.

She hopes her leg-numbing 100-squats-a-day challenge taking place throughout November will raise hundreds of pounds for the cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rajna has been doing sponsored squats with help from her colleagues

Mum-of-one Rajna said: "This year I decided on Refuge because someone close to me suffered a violent abusive relationship where they felt they couldn't escape - with young children they felt trapped and too scared to call anyone not knowing what to do or where to go.

"It takes time and courage to accept that you need help and what is happening is not normal. Domestic abuse and violence doesn't affect you just physically, it affects you mentally too.

"I am doing a minimum of 100 squats a day - I practised to prepare me for this month. One evening I really found it difficult to do any more but thinking about how my friend struggled due to domestic abuse spurred me on - I am doing this for them.

"So please make a donation no matter how small every penny will make this difference."

Rajna Boksh

Refuge supports men, women and children escaping domestic violence and other types of violence and abuse. The charity supports over 6,000 people every day.

Rajna, who works as a teaching assistant at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell added: "I am working on 40 squats three times a day which is above target, 35 is my comfort zone but I want to push my self to do more. I started on 20 at a time but with practice I have been able to double it.

"My colleagues have been helping me. There is a correct method and I've been getting up to 150 a day. I have got an app that tracks me. Before this the only exercise I got was running after my little boy.

"To raise extra funds I will be selling raffle tickets some prizes have been kindly donated by the following local businesses: meal gift voucher from 'Taste of India in Rothwell', jewellery by 'Zoe Ruth Designs' silversmith and flowers by Alison Rowe."

To donate to her cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rajna-boksh.