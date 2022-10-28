The event takes place next month

Up to 2,000 revellers are expected to pack into Desborough’s town centre when a popular Christmas gala night returns next month.

This year’s evening of fun on Friday, November 25, will include an appearance from Father Christmas, funfair rides, a hog roast, refreshment stalls and musical entertainment.

Organised this year by Desborough Town Council, the evening begins with a lights switch-on at 6pm and will run on until 8pm.

Town shops will be open and other stalls will line Station Road.

Chairman of Desborough Town Council’s events committee Cllr Jim French (Con, St Giles) said it is is a very popular event.

He said: “The town centre is rammed with mums, dads and children having a great time.

“The town council is pleased to be organising the event this year.”

Christmas themed music in the Havelock square area will be provided by Kettering-based choir Sound Sensation and legendary Rothwell singer Barry Hale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr French said: “We have a number of stalls already booked including burgers and hot dogs. Glow sticks and other Christmas gifts will be on sale.

“Father Christmas will be at the town opticians and there are funfair rides for the children. Town butcher K. P. Wolfenden will be providing the ever popular hog roast."

Anyone who wants to book a stall for the Christmas Gala Night can contact Cllr French on 01536 500224.