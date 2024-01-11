News you can trust since 1897
Desborough Youth Club wins "Group of the Year award "

On Wednesday 10th January, Lorraine Molloy was presented with the much coveted Group of the Year award at the annual NAYC convention in Northampton. This award is in recognition of an outstanding contribution to the children of Desborough and is a reflection of Lorraine's dedication and hard work in ensuring that there is a safe place for children to go on a Tuesday and Friday evening.
By susan nichollsContributor
Published 11th Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Every year the NAYC, Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs holds an evening to recognise those in the community who dedicate their time to helping others and someone who deserves such recognition is Lorraine Molloy who along with a team of volunteers operates twice a week a youth club for children aged between 4-14 years in Desborough.

These clubs pull in on average 70 children per week and offer a safe and engaging place within a written framework all overseen by Lorraine.

No one deserves this recognition more than she and her team .

