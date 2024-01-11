Desborough Youth Club wins "Group of the Year award "

On Wednesday 10th January, Lorraine Molloy was presented with the much coveted Group of the Year award at the annual NAYC convention in Northampton. This award is in recognition of an outstanding contribution to the children of Desborough and is a reflection of Lorraine's dedication and hard work in ensuring that there is a safe place for children to go on a Tuesday and Friday evening.