Desborough Youth Club wins "Group of the Year award "
Every year the NAYC, Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs holds an evening to recognise those in the community who dedicate their time to helping others and someone who deserves such recognition is Lorraine Molloy who along with a team of volunteers operates twice a week a youth club for children aged between 4-14 years in Desborough.
These clubs pull in on average 70 children per week and offer a safe and engaging place within a written framework all overseen by Lorraine.
No one deserves this recognition more than she and her team .