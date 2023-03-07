Desborough woman who received transplant from selfless dad is raising awareness of World Kidney Day

A Desborough woman is helping to spread awareness of World Kidney Day almost a decade after receiving a transplant from her selfless dad.

Kathryn Croker was diagnosed with Henoch Schonlein Purpura at the age of 12, which caused her kidneys to fail, and spent time on dialysis.

Almost 10 years ago her dad Kevin donated a kidney to her – and now she’s raising awareness of kidney disease for World Kidney Day, which is on Thursday (March 9).

Kathryn Croker with her dad

Representing the charity Kidney Research UK Kathryn has been in Leicester and Coventry to help the local community get to grips with their kidneys.

Kathryn said: "A transplant is not a cure for kidney disease, it is the best form of treatment and I will need more transplants in the future.

"I wanted to do something to help raise awareness of kidney disease and to educate people about the importance of looking after their kidneys.”

Kidney Research UK estimates that around 3.5 million people are currently living with the condition, 1 million of whom don’t even know they have it.

Kathryn Croker

To coincide with World Kidney Day Kidney Research UK will be offering kidney patients a free ‘Kidney Kit’ filled with recipes and accessible exercises tailored to kidney patients’ needs.

Kathryn added: “I became a volunteer with Kidney Research UK nine years ago because I wanted to raise awareness about kidney disease as I know first-hand that it can affect anyone at any age.

"One of the things that has really helped me deal with kidney disease is speaking to fellow kidney patients and I want to ensure that no one feels alone in their kidney journey.”

Lucy Sreeves, executive director of income generation and communications at Kidney Research UK, said: “The work that volunteers like Kathryn do to help spread awareness of kidney disease is vital so more people get the help they need.

"Being a kidney patient is tough and sometimes scary, but our funded research has shown the difference good nutrition and exercise can make, for both your physical and mental health. Our Kidney Kit is just one way people can benefit from the scientific work we fund every year.”

