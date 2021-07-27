Desborough village seven-acre field fire believed to be 'accidental'

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue have tackled a blaze that ripped through a field near Braybrooke near Desborough.

At 1.10pm yesterday (Monday) crews were called after reports of a fire in a field on Desborough Road in Braybrooke where specialist equipment was used.

Crews from the surrounding area attended the incident which affected a seven-acre stubble field that was on fire.

Northants Fire and Rescue

A spokesman Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NRFS) said: "Pumps from Desborough, Rothwell and Kettering – as well as Kettering’s water pod – were deployed and upon arrival it was discovered that seven acres of stubble was involved in the fire.

"Firefighters used four hose reel jets and eight beaters to help put the fire out by 2pm, and after that damped the field down and monitored the site for hotspots before handing the field back to the owner and leaving the scene at 2.25pm.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental."

NRFS issued general advice:

Northants Fire and Rescue

· Don't discard cigarettes or matches whilst walking or driving through the countryside

· Don't have BBQs in unauthorised areas and make sure it is cold before it is disposed of correctly

· Never leave a BBQ unattended

· Don't start campfires in the countryside

The field fire in Braybrooke

· Don't discard rubbish - litter such as reflective cans and glass can start fires

· If you live close to woodland or heathland do not burn off garden rubbish during hot weather

What to do if you discover a fire

· If you need to move to a safe place and call the Fire Service on 999 immediately, provide as much detail as you can - size of fire, location and terrain

· Don't tackle the fire

· If you haven't already, evacuate the area as soon as possible - these fires can spread fast

· Download the what3words app as it will help you to give a specific location to emergency services

· Report any evidence of illegal fire setting activity.