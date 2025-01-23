Desborough shoplifter wanted by police after breaching licence conditions

By William Carter
Published 23rd Jan 2025
A woman from Desborough who was convicted of theft from a shop earlier this year is wanted by police after breaching the conditions of her licence.

Laura Pye, 41, of The Ridings, Desborough, admitted to eight counts of theft from a shop in the town in May, June and July last year, and was later sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with an order to pay a total of £573.70 in compensation.

Now, police have issued an appeal for information as to her whereabouts after breaching licence conditions.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Laura Pye.

Laura Pye, 41, of The Ridings, DesboroughLaura Pye, 41, of The Ridings, Desborough
"Pye, aged 41, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her licence.”

Anyone who knows where Pye is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

