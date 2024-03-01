Desborough Poppy Appeal volunteers' pride as they're recognised for outstanding work
A group of Poppy Appeal volunteers who raised a staggering £13,000 have been recognised for their outstanding efforts.
Desborough Poppy Appeal District has won the Lord Cromwell Cup after they achieved the greatest percentage increase (77.2 per cent) in Northamptonshire’s ‘small’ districts in the 2022-23 appeal.
The award was presented to their main organiser Jean Read, who has a strong team behind her, by the Northamptonshire County Royal British Legion chairman Ian Byrnes.
Deputy Poppy Appeal organiser Linda Burnham said: "Desborough Poppy Appeal are so committed and thankful for all the support given by the community.
"Without the help of all the volunteers, it wouldn’t be possible to raise the funds for this wonderful charity. The whole team are proud of all their achievements.
"The total raised last year was a staggering £13,366.50. Thank you to everyone concerned.”