Desborough Pocket Park needs you this weekend!
Volunteers are needed to help out at Desborough Pocket Park this weekend.
Saturday (February 29) will be the first volunteers working day of 2025.
Keith Brown from the pocket park group said: “We start at 10am and finish at midday for free soup and rolls and a chat.
"Please come in suitable clothes and footwear, we will provide the tools.”
For more information call Keith on 07923 915580 or Rachel on 07946 385985.
And Keith added: “We look forward to meeting you.”
