Desborough Pocket Park needs you for next volunteering event

Volunteers are invited to get stuck in at the next volunteering event at Desborough Pocket Park.

Regular events are held to help keep the park looking its best for visitors all year round.

And the next day of action is taking place on Saturday, April 12 from 10.15am until midday.

Tasks will include litter picking, strimming and cutting back willow at the bulrush pond.

A spokesman for the event said: “We’ll finish the morning with some yummy soup cooked with fresh bread prepared by our volunteers.

"You’ll get to meet and chat with our regular volunteers and hopefully new faces.

"We maintain and manage the pocket park two or three times throughout the year and your help will mean that we are able to provide outdoor events and a beautiful habitat for plants, trees, wildlife and people who visit it.

"It really is a place to enjoy the outdoors whilst helping your local environment.”

For more information search for Desborough Pocket Park on Facebook.