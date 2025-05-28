Desborough Pocket Park needs volunteers for its next day of action

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 28th May 2025, 15:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Volunteers are needed to help out with the next day of action being held at Desborough Pocket Park.

Regular events are held to help keep the park looking its best for visitors all year round.

And the next day of action for volunteers is taking place on Saturday, June 7 from 10am until midday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All are welcome at the working morning – whether you can sow, litter pick or prune.

Desborough Pocket Park is holding a day of action next month, and a previous day of action (inset)Desborough Pocket Park is holding a day of action next month, and a previous day of action (inset)
Desborough Pocket Park is holding a day of action next month, and a previous day of action (inset)

A spokesman for the event said: “Please come in suitable clothes and footwear, we'll provide the tools.

"We start at 10am and finish at 12pm for free soup and a roll and a chat.”

For more information about next month’s event, call Rachel on 07946 385985 or Keith on 07923 915580.

Further information about the park can be found by searching for Desborough Pocket Park on Facebook.

Entrance for the park is via Prince Rupert Avenue and Federation Avenue in Desborough.

Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice