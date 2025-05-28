Desborough Pocket Park needs volunteers for its next day of action
Regular events are held to help keep the park looking its best for visitors all year round.
And the next day of action for volunteers is taking place on Saturday, June 7 from 10am until midday.
All are welcome at the working morning – whether you can sow, litter pick or prune.
A spokesman for the event said: “Please come in suitable clothes and footwear, we'll provide the tools.
"We start at 10am and finish at 12pm for free soup and a roll and a chat.”
For more information about next month’s event, call Rachel on 07946 385985 or Keith on 07923 915580.
Further information about the park can be found by searching for Desborough Pocket Park on Facebook.
Entrance for the park is via Prince Rupert Avenue and Federation Avenue in Desborough.
