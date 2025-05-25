Desborough pioneer boxer Larry Gains who faced colour bar and racial discrimination statue honour plans

He was one of the top heavyweights of his time who beat his opponents with ease, but former Desborough-based boxer Larry Gains was defeated by discrimination on the grounds of his race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now his family are heading a community-led campaign to honour Toronto-born Gains’ legacy with a statue to mark his achievement of 142 fights over a 20-year career.

In 1923 he left his home country of Canada, sailing for six weeks aboard a transatlantic cattle ship to Britain to follow his dream of becoming a professional fighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gains became the Canadian Heavyweight Champion 1927-28, the World Coloured Heavyweight Champion 1928, and the Empire Heavyweight Champion 1931-34 – a time when he lived in Desborough.

Larry Gains / Reggie Meen and Larry Gains running in High Street Desborough past the milestone/ Gains family

Michael Gains, the boxer’s great-grandson, said: “The Gains family are incredibly proud of Larry and his remarkable life. He was highly respected not only in the boxing community but also in the communities he was part of.

"This campaign for a statue is a tribute to his legacy and a celebration of a man who persevered through adversity with strength and grace.

“The Gains family holds no resentment toward those responsible for the colour bar and the politics of racial discrimination, be it the British government, the British Boxing Board of Control, or others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand those were different times, shaped by attitudes now rightly recognised as unjust.”

Larry Gains sparring with Ben Foord at the George Hotel in High Street Desborough/ Gains family

His first fight took place in England, and although he lost, it marked the beginning of a remarkable international career.

Mr Gains went on to box across Europe, the United States and Canada, earning widespread respect for both his skill and resilience in the face of adversity.

In the early 1930s, Larry returned to the UK to settle when he lived in Desborough in Backwell Street where he lived with his German wife Lisa and their three children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He trained at the George Hotel alongside notable fighters like Reggie Meen and Ben Foord.

One attraction of Desborough was the ‘good air’ of its high ridge, another was the manager and supervisor of the boxing camp, James ‘Stomachs’ Panter who made his home in the High Street.

Mr Gains moved to Leicester where he would go on to become the British Empire heavyweight boxing champion, but he always remembered Desborough as a place of welcome, training and important early memories.

From 1915 to 1937, there was an unofficial ban on black fighters competing for the world heavyweight title. This began after Jack Johnson lost his championship in 1915 and effectively barred black boxers from contending for the top title. At the same time, the British had an official colour bar from 1911 to 1948, preventing non-white boxers from competing for British titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Louis’s victory in 1937 was a major turning point, he broke through that unofficial world title barrier and changed the course of boxing history.

Michael Gains said: “Although Larry won the British Empire Championship, a significant accomplishment his ultimate dream of becoming world heavyweight champion was obstructed by the racial restrictions of the era. Larry held no bitterness toward the politics of his time. He accepted the reality of the era and lived with dignity, strength, and determination. These qualities continue to inspire our family today. In 1976, he published his autobiography, The Impossible Dream.

“In 2024, a commemorative blue plaque was installed in Larry’s honour. This was made possible through support from the British Boxing Board of Control, who contributed funds, along with generous support from the public and other organisations. We are truly grateful for all who helped make this tribute possible.

“The statue campaign, supported by the Gains family, the Leicester Ex-Boxers Association, Leicester Civic Society, and Rival Boxing Gear Canada aims to recognise not only Larry’s sporting achievements, but also his role as a trailblazer who overcame adversity and to society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We warmly welcome anyone who wishes to get involved, as well as any organisations, that would like to support this important cause.”

Larry Gains won contests against Max Schmeling, Jack London and the Italian Primo Carriera. as well as Desborough colleagues Reggie Meen he beat in 1933 but lost twice to Ben Foord in 1935/6. He retired to live in Surrey but revisited Desborough before his death in 1983.

To support the campaign for the statue go to https://www.change.org/p/a-monument-for-larry-gains-celebrating-a-leicester-legend.