A Desborough fundraiser was so eager for her hair to be chopped, she didn’t wait for the end of the charity quiz to brave the shave.

Sandra Brown had set a target of £1,000 for Macmillan and Cancer Research, charities close to her heart after she was treated for breast cancer in 2006.

The gran to 16 usually sports a short style so had been growing her hair for a year before the big shave event at Desborough Conservative Club.

Daughter Gemma Smallbones hugs mum Sandra Brown after the brave the shave event in Desborough

She said: "My hair is usually short and spikey. I grew my hair specially.

"My granddaughters have been colouring it over the year. I went bright pink, lilac, blonde and platinum – I had some fun with it.

“The week before was absolutely dreadful – I just wanted it all off.”

Keen for her hair to go, Sandra got club steward Lisa to first slice off Sandra’s bunches and then wield the clippers.

Sandra Brown before the headshave

Boosted by a raffle and a quiz supported by over 50 friends and family Sandra managed to reach her target and will deliver the much-needed funds to Kettering General Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer support centre.

She said: “Macmillan is a good cause. I have always wanted to give something back. I’d like to thank the quiz master Geoff, everyone who sponsored me and supported me and to everyone who donated prizes.”