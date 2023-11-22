Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and clients of Desborough’s Meals on Wheels are celebrating 40 years of the service that has provided freshly-prepared home-cooked food.

Often used by people unable to cook for themselves due to illness or disability, the service allows people to have traditional and nutritional dinners delivered to their doorsteps.

Diane White, new manager of Marlow House where the meals are prepared, has brought in a new chef to cook for clients at their day centre and for home deliveries.

Diane White with the meal pots ready to be filled at Marlow House in Desborough/National World

But the service, enjoyed by hundreds for the past four decades, is under financial strain just at a time when demand is increasing.

Ms White said: “The current economic situation means that the need for our services is greater than ever and in order to meet this demand we need funding, support from the community and an increase in the number of volunteers, able to deliver meals on wheels.”

The seven-day-a-week service even delivers on Christmas Day to grateful customers, with deliveries made at weekends by volunteers donating their time.

As well as delivering the food, the visit can provide a friendly face and a quick check to see if a person receiving the meal is well.

Wayne Sutton chef at Marlow House in Desborough wit h the pineapple upside-down cake/National World

Ms White said: “The meals are cooked here at Marlow House fresh and delivered hot each day. Our menu offers both traditional and nutritional dinners such as a roast dinner, stews, meat pies, jam sponge and apple pies.

"We aim to accommodate most dietary requirements. This includes a welfare visit which give peace of mind to both clients and family. We also supply our own frozen meals for weekend and bank holidays.”

Chef Wayne Sutton cooks all the meals from scratch and has been trying to introduce some newer elements into the menu including pasta dishes, but clients much prefer the ‘meat and two veg’ type of food. Freshly prepared meals are enjoyed by visitors to a newly-refurbished cafe at the day centre as well as being sent as takeaways.

Deliveries of two-course meals are made to Desborough, Rothwell and parts of Kettering from Monday to Friday, delivered between 12pm and 1.30pm. Those living in Desborough and Rothwell can also get weekend deliveries.

Diane White manager Marlow House in Desborough/National World

Ms White added: “Approximately 146 meals are delivered every week. Weekend meals are delivered by volunteers but to expand this service we need more volunteers.

“We are confident that we have a sustainable future, that will enable our clients to prolong independent living, for as long as possible."

To become part of the delivery team or to access any of the services at Marlow House email [email protected] or call 01536 762329.

