Desborough man charged with murder after death of 93-year-old in town

A man from Desborough has been charged with murder following the death of a 93-year-old in the town.

Samuel Michael Field of Gold Street, Desborough, had been charged with Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent, harassment without violence and possession of a Class B drug – following an incident on September 20, 2024.

But victim, Martin Glynn, died three months after the alleged assault that took place in the evening in Gold Street, Desborough.

Field was charged with murder during an appearance from HMP Peterborough at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, August 26).

Gold Street Desborough/Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of an elderly man in Desborough last year.

“At about 9pm on September 20, 2024, Northamptonshire Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service after a 93-year-old man had sustained a serious head injury at an address in Gold Street, Desborough.

“The victim, Martin Glynn, was taken to Kettering General Hospital, where he sadly died three months after the alleged assault.

“Samuel Michael Field of Gold Street, Desborough, was initially charged with Section 18 - grievous bodily with intent, harassment without violence and possession of a Class B drug and remanded into custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 23.

“At an appearance at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, August 26), Field was charged with murder. He was further remanded into custody pending a further appearance at the same court on October 24.”