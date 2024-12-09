Desborough man admits GBH and ABH after injuring three people with a knife

A Desborough man has admitted injuring three people with a knife in the garden of a house in the town.

Jordan Scott appeared at Nottingham Crown Court and pleaded guilty to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm, one of causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Scott, 24, of Union Street, Desborough was arrested and charged after two men and a woman suffered what police described as ‘minor injuries’ in Paddock Lane on June 29.

Armed police had been called to the incident just before 6.40pm on June 29 when the three – all in their 20s – were assaulted in the garden of a house.

Scott was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in January next year.