Desborough lash lounge founder tragically killed in fire to be remembered in new shop tribute

The founder of a Desborough beauty salon will be honoured by her friend and colleague when their renamed business is unveiled today.

Aesthetics expert and nurse Nádia Jacinto was taken under the business wing of Lash Lounge founder Emma Conn – the pair working together for two years on providing beauty treatments from the shop in Station Road.

The close colleagues had planned a move into bigger premises, rebranding the salon ‘Pretty Little Faces’ but in March, Emma tragically died in a house fire in Rushton alongside her four-year old daughter Mayci Fox, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn on Friday, March 28.

Despite losing her friend and mentor, Nádia managed to carry on the business and the rename – taking on the lease of the Station Road salon and following their long-dreamed-of plans.

Pretty Little Faces will be owned by Nádia Jacinto with inset Emma Conn and Nádia Jacinto/National World/ Nádia Jacinto

Nádia said: “I initially used to work with Emma. We got on so well. We became friends. I spoke to her every day for two years. Then we decided we wanted to move to a bigger place.

“She named it Pretty Little Faces – this was her dream. It’s all she ever wanted.”

Emma had built a successful beauty business including an academy to pass on her knowledge, such was the growth in clients, the two entrepreneurs needed more space with a new look.

The friends planned the decor and the name with the move due in June, then tragedy struck.

Nádia Jacinto/ Pretty Little Faces

Emma and Mayci when went to spend the weekend at the house of her new partner in Rushton.

Nadia said: “She was here on that day. I was working and she came in to drop off some things. I could see Mayci in the car, and then she drove to Rushton.

“They had been dating for six weeks, it was the happiest I had seen her in ages.”

"I can’t put an amount on how much I miss her.”

Nádia Jacinto owner of Pretty Little Faces in Desborough/National World/Pretty Little Faces

The new salon will not be doing lashes – Emma’s speciality – but will provide aesthetics, nails, and treatments for brows and facials by the team of three staff.

On Saturday, (August 16), Nádia will welcome friends and family to the refurbished salon. From midday to 2pm, the grand re-opening will feature a DJ, free goodie bags, voucher giveaways and refreshments.

Flowers that they had chosen to remove from the previous interior will be repurposed to create an E and an M in Emma and Mayci’s memories. The Lash Lounge sign will be on display inside the new salon.

Nádia added: “She still feels part of the new adventure. She was a massive part of my life. She helped me get clients and supported me acted as a model and I practised treatments on her. She was supposed to be here – it was our joint adventure.”

For more details and bookings go to ncaestheticsbynadia on Instagram or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/p/NC-Aesthetics-by-Nadia-61553891570592/ or go to 62, Station Road, Desborough NN14 2RS.