Desborough homes targeted in early morning burglaries

The burglaries took place on Sunday
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 13:18 GMT
Houses in Leys Avenue and Ise Vale Avenue in Desborough have been broken into during two early-morning burglaries.

Police officers have appealed for witnesses after the two residential properties were broken into.

Entry was forced into the rear of the houses – it is not known if anything has been stolen at this stage.

Police file picture/National WorldPolice file picture/National World
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around the St Giles area of Desborough, between midnight and 6.30am on Sunday, January 21?

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of people or vehicles who looked out of place.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 24000041138/24000041223