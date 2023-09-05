News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Desborough Forties Festival needs your help to make day of nostalgia big success

The Forties Day takes place this weekend
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Forties Day is promising lots of fun when it returns to Desborough this Saturday (September 9).

Four hours of Forties fun, music, stalls, rides and nostalgia are on the cards for Desborough town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attractions will include children's rides, music and people will be dressing up in 1940s costumes.

Desborough Forties Day - file pictureDesborough Forties Day - file picture
Desborough Forties Day - file picture
Most Popular

There will also be a parade of classic vehicles – and there’s still time to get involved, say organisers Desborough Town Council.

Town council events committee chairman Cllr Dean Cornwall said: "Forties Day is a very popular event and the town council is eager to welcome members of the community to enjoy what is on offer."This event is an opportunity to promote town centre businesses and shops and help local organisations raise money for their activities.

Volunteers have come forward but a few more on the day would help."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Classic and vintage vehicles, kiddies rides, music, a hog roast and other refreshments are on the menu in Desborough town centre on Saturday for this year's Forties Day.This year the festivities kick off at midday and run until 4pm.

Station Road will be closed off to traffic and stalls will line the street.People and shops will have a Forties feel and newspapers marking the era will be available. Commercial and charity stalls will also be available in Station Road.There will be a parade of vintage vehicles including a bus from the times.

People interested in hiring a pitch, volunteering or joining the vehicle parade can still contact the town clerk Graham Thomson at [email protected] or by calling the council offices on 01536 628816.

Related topics:VolunteersStation Road