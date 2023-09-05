Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forties Day is promising lots of fun when it returns to Desborough this Saturday (September 9).

Four hours of Forties fun, music, stalls, rides and nostalgia are on the cards for Desborough town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attractions will include children's rides, music and people will be dressing up in 1940s costumes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Desborough Forties Day - file picture

There will also be a parade of classic vehicles – and there’s still time to get involved, say organisers Desborough Town Council.

Town council events committee chairman Cllr Dean Cornwall said: "Forties Day is a very popular event and the town council is eager to welcome members of the community to enjoy what is on offer."This event is an opportunity to promote town centre businesses and shops and help local organisations raise money for their activities.

“Volunteers have come forward but a few more on the day would help."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classic and vintage vehicles, kiddies rides, music, a hog roast and other refreshments are on the menu in Desborough town centre on Saturday for this year's Forties Day.This year the festivities kick off at midday and run until 4pm.

Station Road will be closed off to traffic and stalls will line the street.People and shops will have a Forties feel and newspapers marking the era will be available. Commercial and charity stalls will also be available in Station Road.There will be a parade of vintage vehicles including a bus from the times.