Desborough firefighters on scene of scrapyard blaze

Emergency services are on the scene of a blaze at a property on outskirts of Desborough this evening (Friday, March 25).

A huge plume of smoke has been seen rising from the fire in buildings in Braybrooke Road.

Police officers and four fire engines are at Humphreys Lodge.

The fire at Humphreys Lodge, Desborough Photo by Andy Carpenter

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: "We're currently at the scene of a fire in Braybrooke Road, Desborough.

"Residents are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area due to the closure of Braybrooke Road, Arthingworth Road and the A6.

"There are four pumps in attendance."