Desborough firefighters called to three shed blazes on one night

Desborough residents have praised firefighters for their quick actions after three town centre garden sheds went up in flames just before 1.30am .

A crew from the town’s fire station responded to a call to Regent Street after reports one of the sheds was well alight in the early hours of today (September 7).

Firefighters spent more than an hour extinguishing the blaze and returned to the scene at 7.30am, to check for any fire hotspots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Desborough firefighters were praised by residents

Residents have taken to social media to thank firefighters for their prompt response and dealing with the incident quickly.