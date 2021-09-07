Desborough firefighters called to three shed blazes on one night
The incidents took place in the early hours of this morning
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:00 pm
Desborough residents have praised firefighters for their quick actions after three town centre garden sheds went up in flames just before 1.30am .
A crew from the town’s fire station responded to a call to Regent Street after reports one of the sheds was well alight in the early hours of today (September 7).
Firefighters spent more than an hour extinguishing the blaze and returned to the scene at 7.30am, to check for any fire hotspots.
Residents have taken to social media to thank firefighters for their prompt response and dealing with the incident quickly.
The cause of the fire in not known.