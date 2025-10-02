Desborough fire station to close and crew relocated to allow £30,000 repairs to take place

Desborough fire station is to close and its on-call crew relocated to allow £30,000 repairs to take place at the King Street HQ.

The fire engine from Desborough will be temporarily relocated to Rothwell Fire Station during the essential work – the two stations are less than 2.5 miles apart.

Built in 1975, the Desborough station needs a roof replacement costing more than £30,000 due to deterioration over many years.

Mick Berry, area manager for response at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We understand that local communities, particularly in our villages, want to see their fire crews on location to respond to incidents.

“We want to reassure residents in the area that both the on-call crews of Desborough and Rothwell will be able to respond to incidents as usual and keep their local communities safe.

“The roof replacement is very important and unfortunately cannot be completed safely while there are staff in the building. This is why we have plans in place to relocate the crew and ensure that the area is sufficiently protected as usual.

“This is an important investment of more than £30,000 to ensure the Desborough station is fit for purpose. It also demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our firefighters – both wholetime and on-call – have the best buildings possible in which to carry out their work.”

Scaffolding is being put up at the station this week ahead of the start date for the work on Monday (October 6) and is expected to take no longer than four weeks to complete.

The fire engine from Desborough is being relocated to Rothwell during this time, and the on-call crew will continue to respond to incidents in the local area when alerted. Firefighters are on call 24/7 for these two stations.