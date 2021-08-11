Desborough family welcome home Gold medal-winning sailor son - 'we are just so proud of him'

Dylan returns to Heathrow greeted by his family Desborough-based parents Jane and Graham, and his nan Hannah Scott

Hero Team GB sailor Dylan Fletcher has admitted after winning a dramatic gold at the Olympics – it hasn’t sunk in yet!

Dylan, 33, wowed millions of sports fans all over the world as well as at home in the UK when along with team-mate Stuart Bithell, 34, he grabbed a heart-stopping gold in Tokyo.

Proud Desborough-based parents Jane, 62, and Graham, 69, his nan Hannah Scott and other loved ones were waiting at the arrivals for the Toyko sailing hero who took gold in a gruelling 13-race series in the 49ers.

l-r Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell of Team Great Britain pose with their gold medals for the Men's Skiff 49er class on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on August 03, 2021 in Fujisawa, Japan. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

After touching down at Heathrow he opened his heart about his titanic achievement after topping a gruelling 13-race series in the 49ers to finish on top of the world.

“I’ve not seen some of my family for two years because of the Covid pandemic. I last saw my mum and dad a couple of weeks or so before flying out to Japan,” said Dylan, who landed with his fiancée Charlotte Dobson, 35, a fellow Olympic sailor.

“But it still wasn’t normal because of all the circumstances. It was so good to see them all again and show off my new gold medal.

"I owe my parents everything. They have been absolutely instrumental in helping me win this gold.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell of Team Great Britain in the Men's Skiff 49er class (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“And this medal is as much for them as it is for me,” smiled Dylan.

“Mum and dad drove me all over the UK to take part in events as well as overseas.They missed holidays to help me fulfil my Olympic dream – and I can’t thank them enough.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here with this gold medal without their help and support."

Dylan also thanked his coaches at Pitsford Reservoir where he first caught the racing bug.

He said: “I’d also like to thank Chris Wright, one of my coaches at Northampton Sailing Club at Pitsford Reservoir. He got me into racing 20 years ago and has played such a huge part in making me the racing sailor I am today.

“I’ve not stopped since winning – and it’s just not sunk in yet. I told my mum and dad that I’d win an Olympic gold medal one day when I was just 13. And now I’ve finally done it! It is just amazing, the best ever feeling.”

Sailing superstar Dylan and Stuart pipped their German rivals by a heartbeat on the line to grab gold in one of the most nail-biting Olympic regatta races of all time.

The former Market Harborough Robert Smyth Academy student said: “It was such a tough, tense week out there. We were having to do three races a day and did 13 in all. The conditions were hard, the wind was up and down and it was much closer than we expected it to be.

“There was a lot of waiting around – and it’s not easy in sailing at times. So it was an extremely tough, intense few days and we were on edge at times.

“And it was super-close at the finish! We always knew the Kiwis were going to be tough rivals. And the three teams who ended up on the medal podium were the three best teams.”

Speaking about his Olympic experience he said: "It was also brilliant to be a part of Team GB. They did a great job looking after us all.

“We came together after such a difficult 18 months for everyone as one big team – and it was incredible.

“Our team spirit was immense with athletes supporting each other right throughout the Games."

As for his future and defending his hard-won title in the Paris Olympics in 2024, Dylan said: “I’ll let the dust settle and see how I’m feeling.

“I could go to Paris, we’ll see what happens. But Stu won’t be there, he’s hanging up his harness for now.”

And his sensational golden performance has lit the blue touch paper on the biggest most exciting month of Dylan’s life.

He’s now working flat out to set up his wedding to Glasgow-born sweetheart Charlotte in Portland, Dorset, on Thursday August 26.

Bursting with pride and joy, Dylan’s mum Jane, a Pilates teacher, said: “This is the culmination of a driving, powerful ambition that Dylan’s had since he was just 13 years old.

"He told us when he was 13 that he was going to go to the Olympics and that he was going to win gold. We nodded and smiled and said he would – and now he’s done just that.

"He’s kept his eye on that gold medal all these years of hard racing. And now he’s won the biggest race in the world with his fantastic crewmate Stuart. It’s just so surreal – we still can’t believe it.

“We are just so proud of him. Winning gold in such a heart-stopping race is an incredible way to top off an incredible journey."

Dylan and his parents lived in Market Harborough, with the Olympic champion attending Robert Smyth Academy, before a move just down the A6 about 15 years ago.

When he was selected to compete for Britain they couldn't fit his sailing boat on the drive and had to find somewhere they could keep the boat off the street - happening to find a house in Desborough.