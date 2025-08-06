Desborough family gives Bridget the 'underdog' lurcher her happy ever after following tough start in life

A Desborough family has given a lurcher the happy ending she so richly deserves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridget arrived at Dogs Trust Loughborough in September 2023 as one of 120 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation, along with her three puppies.

While her pups were quickly rehomed, Bridget's journey would take a little longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extremely anxious, she was too frightened to leave her kennel, be near people and was often too nervous to eat.

Bridget the lurcher has found happiness in Desborough with her new family

Despite her little exposure to the outside world, the Dogs Trust team wasn't prepared to give up, supporting Bridget with anxiety medication, desensitisation to noise and a foster home to help her adjust to home life.

A dedicated behaviour modification plan helped Bridget gain confidence, walk on a lead and begin to meet new people and other dogs.

Despite needing her tail amputated due to a persistent ulcer, Bridget was slowly transforming from nervous to naturally happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her breakthrough came when Simon and Carrie from Desborough spotted Bridget on the Dogs Trust Facebook page, and although they weren't looking for another dog to join their family, Bridget's story resonated with them.

Carrie said: "When we spotted Bridget online, it sounded like she would fit well with our two dogs, Sammy and Cormac, and when we learnt more about her story, we realised we had to give her a chance at a home.

"When we first met her, she wouldn't come anywhere near us, and we began to worry that she wouldn't feel safe with us. However, the team suggested we try an overnight stay, and Bridget has not looked back since.

"We quickly adopted her, and within a few weeks, we were getting excited welcomes home from work, and she's become a total snuggle monster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Watching Bridget come out of her shell has been amazing. We couldn't imagine life without her, and the boys love her too."

Celine Di Crocco, manager at Dogs Trust Loughborough, said: "Bridget's story isn't one we are likely to forget in a hurry.

"This happy rehoming story is a testament to the hard work done by our team to make sure that every dog has the best chance at finding a forever home.

"With dedicated training, time and patience given to dogs like Bridget, we can make their path into a forever home less stressful and much smoother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're so happy to see Bridget thriving with her family, and we are so happy she has found a place to call her own."

Bridget was lovingly known as a Dogs Trust ‘underdog’ - a term used by the charity for dogs who have been waiting for their forever home for more than six months.

These dogs often require additional training, ongoing veterinary care or have specific rehoming needs, while others are simply overlooked.

Dogs Trust is the UK's largest dog welfare charity and cares for around 11,000 dogs every year across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has a non-destruction policy and will never put a healthy dog to sleep.

The charity also focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problem behaviours that can result in relinquishment or abandonment.