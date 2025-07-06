Residents in the Desborough area are being invited to a special week of open days to show off a ‘calm’ and ‘friendly’ centre offering adult social care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Marlow House Unwrapped' event runs over two days in July to show off the centre that offers help to people needing a little more help to live independent lives.

Set up just over 40 years ago, the charity champions aiding people to live independently in their own homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlow House will host the ‘Unwrapped’ event starting on Wednesday, July 16 from 2pm to 5pm and Friday, July 18 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Marlow House Desborough will hold their 'unwrapped' event this month/Marlow House

Centre manager Diane White said: “Many people are bewildered as to what to do when the people they care for start to struggle to cope on their own

“Often it seems to be a stark choice between carers or relatives needing to commit lots of time and effort or placing the person in a care home environment. There is another alternative to be explored with assistance provided by a third party.”

Visitors will be able to see what happens in the centre, view the facilities and talk to the staff and clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlow House seeks to provide assistance all at reasonable cost.

VE Day celebrations at Marlow House in Desborough /Marlow House

Clients come into Marlow House for care and social activities with people in similar situations.

A full programme of activities is arranged each week ranging from physical exercise, singing and some ‘mental exertion’.

Trustee Geoff Crowther said: “There is no TV blaring in the room, just sustained social interaction with staff in a calm environment. A freshly prepared two-course meal is provided at lunchtime and tea, coffee and cake is also available. Transport is provided to and from the centre in Desborough using our fleet of vehicles which have some wheelchair access.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If people don’t feel ready to come into the centre Marlow House provides a meals on wheels service with nutritious freshly-prepared food delivered to people stranded in their own homes. As well as food it’s a way relatives and carers can be re-assured that their loved ones see someone at lunchtime who checks on their well being.

Marlow House Desborough will hold their 'unwrapped' event this month/Marlow House

Back at the Gold Street base, a special hydrotherapy bathing suite is available to people to use for anyone who struggles to get in and out of a conventional bath.

Diane added: “We are proud of our work here but a lot of people even in the town are not sure what we do. Forty years ago Desborough’s population was 6,000.This year it’s set to double to over 12,000. Many of those people live in estates out of town and may not be familiar with our activities. The same is true in Rothwell and Kettering is expanding in big numbers.”

With adult social care very much at the forefront of issues facing politicians Marlow House say they have a ‘clear vision of what is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is looking for new volunteers and want people to see what is involved first hand. They are particularly keen to recruit drivers with a full driving licence to drive their cars or help with Meals on Wheels.

To find out more call Marlow House on 01536 762329 or visit the website at marlowhouse.org.