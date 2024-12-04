Desborough couple raise £2,100 for Kettering General Hospital oncology unit as 'heartfelt' thank you to staff

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:20 BST
A Desborough couple have raised £2,100 for Kettering General Hospital’s Oncology Unit as thank you to staff.

Jim French held the fundraising evening at The Ritz in Desborough, featuring comedy from Doug Carter and an ABBA tribute band.

The event was held to say thank you for the brilliant care experienced by Jim’s wife Jackie after she was treated by the department’s staff.

Mr French said: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone that supported our fundraising evening and donated so generously. Jackie and I wanted to repay our gratitude to the Oncology team at Kettering General Hospital for their magnificent care and we are thrilled at our grand total of £2,100.”

Many local businesses kindly supported the event by donating raffle prizes.

The couple returned to the department to present staff with the proceeds of the event.

