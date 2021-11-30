Desborough Christmas tree festival kick starts town's countdown to the big day

Desborough's much-loved Christmas tree festival has returned to the town with hundreds of visitors visiting St Giles Church to enjoy the spectacular seasonal display.

Returning to the church after last year's online version, the three-day festival featured creatively crafted conifers adorned with decorations from pants to mixers and car tracks to pom-poms.

Taking part in the county's longest running Christmas tree festival were community groups, organisations, businesses, schools and families who worked to provide visitors with a dazzling display of dozens of trees.

The Christmas tree festival ended with a songs of praise celebration service with prayers from the festival's prayer tree to be used at services.

