Desborough Christmas tree festival kick starts town's countdown to the big day

The tree-mendous festival had to go online last year but returned with a three-day extravaganza

By Alison Bagley
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:39 am

Desborough's much-loved Christmas tree festival has returned to the town with hundreds of visitors visiting St Giles Church to enjoy the spectacular seasonal display.

Returning to the church after last year's online version, the three-day festival featured creatively crafted conifers adorned with decorations from pants to mixers and car tracks to pom-poms.

Taking part in the county's longest running Christmas tree festival were community groups, organisations, businesses, schools and families who worked to provide visitors with a dazzling display of dozens of trees.

The Christmas tree festival ended with a songs of praise celebration service with prayers from the festival's prayer tree to be used at services.

1. St Giles Church Christmas Tree Festival

Admiring the display

2. St Giles Church Christmas Tree Festival

From snowmen to reindeer, dozens of trees were on display in the church and hall

3. St Giles Church Christmas Tree Festival

Santa's gone nuts - Royal British Legion's Women's Section

4. St Giles Church Christmas Tree Festival

'Tree Rex', Wacoal's pants and knickers and a Hawaiian shirt all featured at the festival

