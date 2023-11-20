Desborough Christmas Gala Night and light switch on to be held this week

The Christmas Gala will be held in Desborough

Desborough's Christmas Gala Night is expected to attract up to 2,000 people to the town centre when it takes place this week.

The event will be held on Friday (November 24) with the lights being switched on at around 6pm and events running until 8pm.

It will include a visit from Santa, fun-fair rides, refreshments and live music. There will also be stalls along Station Road and shops will open late.

Desborough Town Council events spokesman Cllr Dean Cornwall said: "This is a very popular event and will attract upwards of 2,000 people. Last year the town centre was rammed with mums, dads and children having a great time.

"The Town Council is pleased to be organising the event again this year.

Volunteers are needed to help on the evening and stalls are still available to book.