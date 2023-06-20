Desborough Carnival retro picture special - 54 photos from the 1970s and 1980s

Desborough Carnival will take place on June 24

Excitement is mounting as plans for Desborough Carnival gather pace for the annual spectacular on Saturday, June 24.

Parade assembles on Dunkirk Avenue and moves off along Dunkirk Avenue at 2pm, turning left into Headlands and then left again onto Rushton Road.

The parade follows Rushton Road going left at the roundabout (by Co-op) onto Station Road.

It follows Station Road turning left onto High Street by The George and then left again into Victoria Street.

Travelling along Victoria Street, into Union Street and finally turning right into Lower King Street.

1 . Desborough Carnival - pictures from the 1970s and 1980s Desborough Carnival - 1987 Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . 1974 DESBOROUGH CARNIVAL 7 (1).jpg Desborough Carnival 1974 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Desborough Carnival - pictures from the 1970s and 1980s Desborough Carnival -1983 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Desborough Carnival - pictures from the 1970s and 1980s Desborough Carnival - 1981 Photo: National World Photo Sales