Desborough carnival and fun day - where to see the parade and how to join in

Excitement is mounting as plans for Desborough Carnival gather pace for the annual spectacular on Saturday, June 24.

Organisers are gearing up to stage their highly-anticipated spectacular that will include a parade of colourful floats around the town’s streets and fun day on the rec.

Starting off at 2pm, money raised will given to organisations within Desborough.

Desborough Carnival June 2019

Emma Smith from the Desborough Carnival and Fete committee said: “Our town's carnival dates back over a century and our committee works hard throughout the year to keep this tradition alive for the town.

"We would like to encourage as many people as possible to join in our parade – we will guarantee you will have lots of fun and we are fortunate that our streets are well lined with people to give you a smile and wave as you pass by, so please please come and join in the fun, there are prizes in each entry category."

The parade is followed by family fun in the Recreation Ground, including fairground rides, craft stalls, traditional games, food and drink and various entertainments on a stage.

Joining the parade once again and back by popular demand will be the high-energy Zion Marching Band who wowed onlookers in 2022 with their performance.

l-r Wayne Bosworth and Richard Cooper of 2nd Desborough Scout Group 2007

Parade assembles on Dunkirk Avenue and moves off along Dunkirk Avenue at 2pm, turning left into Headlands and then left again onto Rushton Road.

The parade follows Rushton Road going left at the roundabout (by Co-op) onto Station Road.

It follows Station Road turning left onto High Street by The George and then left again into Victoria Street.

Travelling along Victoria Street, into Union Street and finally turning right into Lower King Street.

Desborough Carnival 1974

A section of Dunkirk Avenue will be temporarily closed while the parade assembles (with diversions in place). Other parts of the town will be temporarily closed as the parade approaches and passes through, reopening straight away.

Residents have been been asked to decorate their houses along the route for carnival day.