News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Desborough carnival and fun day - where to see the parade and how to join in

Desborough Carnival takes place on June 24
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:50 BST

Excitement is mounting as plans for Desborough Carnival gather pace for the annual spectacular on Saturday, June 24.

Organisers are gearing up to stage their highly-anticipated spectacular that will include a parade of colourful floats around the town’s streets and fun day on the rec.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Starting off at 2pm, money raised will given to organisations within Desborough.

Desborough Carnival June 2019Desborough Carnival June 2019
Desborough Carnival June 2019
Most Popular

Emma Smith from the Desborough Carnival and Fete committee said: “Our town's carnival dates back over a century and our committee works hard throughout the year to keep this tradition alive for the town.

"We would like to encourage as many people as possible to join in our parade – we will guarantee you will have lots of fun and we are fortunate that our streets are well lined with people to give you a smile and wave as you pass by, so please please come and join in the fun, there are prizes in each entry category."

The parade is followed by family fun in the Recreation Ground, including fairground rides, craft stalls, traditional games, food and drink and various entertainments on a stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining the parade once again and back by popular demand will be the high-energy Zion Marching Band who wowed onlookers in 2022 with their performance.

l-r Wayne Bosworth and Richard Cooper of 2nd Desborough Scout Group 2007l-r Wayne Bosworth and Richard Cooper of 2nd Desborough Scout Group 2007
l-r Wayne Bosworth and Richard Cooper of 2nd Desborough Scout Group 2007

Parade assembles on Dunkirk Avenue and moves off along Dunkirk Avenue at 2pm, turning left into Headlands and then left again onto Rushton Road.

The parade follows Rushton Road going left at the roundabout (by Co-op) onto Station Road.

It follows Station Road turning left onto High Street by The George and then left again into Victoria Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Travelling along Victoria Street, into Union Street and finally turning right into Lower King Street.

Desborough Carnival 1974Desborough Carnival 1974
Desborough Carnival 1974

A section of Dunkirk Avenue will be temporarily closed while the parade assembles (with diversions in place). Other parts of the town will be temporarily closed as the parade approaches and passes through, reopening straight away.

Residents have been been asked to decorate their houses along the route for carnival day.

Ms Smith added: "We’re keeping our fingers crossed for sunshine on the day!”

Related topics:OrganisersEmma SmithResidents