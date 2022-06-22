Desborough breast cancer survivor hosting fundraising charity ball at Wicksteed Park

A Desborough mum who beat breast cancer twice has returned to fundraising by organising a charity ball for Kettering General Hospital’s (KGH) breast service.

Natasha Goodman, an account manager, was diagnosed with aggressive stage-3 breast cancer in 2011, when she was aged just 31, and again in her other breast in 2017, leading to a double mastectomy.

Keen to get back to fundraising, the mother-of-two has organised a glitzy ball at Wicksteed Park pavilion, her first big charity event since the Covid pandemic.

Natasha Goodman with children Richard Jnr and Isabella

She said: “The life I knew was changed forever. I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It had spread to my lymph nodes and to top it off, my cancer was HER2 positive – these cancer cells are harder to kill off with normal chemotherapy,

"Being diagnosed so young knocked me for six. My little boy Richard Jnr was only around 18 months at the time. I associated it with a death sentence.

"The day I was told the life-changing news, will never leave my mind. I was feeling guilty about my diagnosis, like it was all my fault. “I remember what dress I was wearing, shoes, how my hair was and how I sat. I felt dizzy, lightheaded, sick, hot, cold, numb, faint and like I was floating watching myself from above.”

Her gruelling treatment lasted 18 months and included a lumpectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and Herceptin.

Natasha Goodman with Mr Musa Consultant Oncoplastic and Aesthetic Breast surgeon

Two years after having her daughter, Isabella, Natasha was diagnosed again in 2017 with another unrelated ‘primary’ cancer.

This time, it was Ductal carcinoma in situ where cells in the lining of the ducts of the breast tissue have started to turn cancerous

Natasha, 42, said: “Thankfully I only had an operation, no chemo. So I said ‘bye bye’ to my boobies and ‘hello’ to my new boobies. This made me happy as my natural boobs clearly tried to get rid of me.”

Afterwards she joined with fellow breast cancer survivors to raise money for KGH’s breast unit including four charity balls.

Natasha Goodman and partner Dean Knowles

The fundraiser takes place at Wicksteed Park on Saturday, October 15, to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month.

She said: “I never forget my amazing care from the breast team, and all donations shall go to Kettering breast unit.”

“Unfortunately, I have lost friends to the disease since and have had friends fight and win, and now more beautiful people currently in the battle. We need to keep fighting. Please don’t be naive in thinking it’s an old persons disease, it effects the young ones too, and men."My passion is to fight for me and my loved ones, for others currently fighting, and those that have sadly lost the fight and those that may meet the fight in the future. Check those lumps and bumps and know your normal.”

Tickets are on sale now

Tickets are £50 per person including a three-course meal, live music and entertainment, auction and raffle and are available from [email protected] by calling 07540 473303 or via Facebook.