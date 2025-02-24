Desborough and Kettering schools among first to receive 'landmark' free breakfast clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families and children in Kettering and Desborough will soon benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs after the government confirmed the first 750 schools to offer the scheme.

From as soon as April, Havelock Infant School and Havelock Junior School, both in Desborough, as well as Compass Primary Academy in Kettering, will kick-off the historic programme, with an ‘early adopter phase’ ahead of the national roll out.

It is estimated by the government, the scheme is worth up to £450 a year to parents.

Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering, said: “After writing to every primary school in the Kettering constituency I am absolutely delighted that three have been selected as some of the first schools to benefit from Labour’s free breakfast clubs.

School breakfast club library picture/National World

“It’s a testament to both the schools and the Labour government’s dedication to getting children school-ready so they are able to improve their attendance, attainment and wellbeing, as well as improving the household finances of local families.

“Through our Plan for Change, this Labour government is boosting parents’ work choices and children’s life chances and I look forward to these clubs being rolled out to all schools in the constituency.”

All primary aged children attending the scheme schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare. Schools were chosen from across England to ensure the scheme tests and learns from a variety of schools.

Out of the 180,000 children who will benefit from the early adopter schools nationwide, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas.

Breakfast Club file picture/National World

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of Labour’s Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of millions of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

Other schools in North Northants taking part are Gretton Primary Academy, Oakway Academy, Danesholme Infant Academy,Thrapston Primary School; Whitefriars Primary School and Great Doddington Primary.