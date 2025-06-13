Derelict granary in Weldon could become a luxury home

A disused grain store in Weldon looks set to be converted into a home.

Planners at North Northamptonshire Council have received blueprints which could see the building in Gretton Road, Weldon, become a modern house.

The 18th century granary and cart house, which is in a perilous state, is thought to have been empty for two decades. It was once used as a garage and workshop during the 1980s.

The site was once associated with Hunters Manor Farm. It sits between Gretton Road Industrial Estate and residential roads.

The Old Granary in Weldon could become a new luxury home. Image: NW

Now applicants Jerry and Michelle Murray have applied for planning permission for a four-bedroom, five-bathroom house. They want to remove a breeze-block outbuilding and put up a new extension on the front of the building to create an entrance hall and snug.

The two-storey building has a slate roof and its cart door openings are still identifiable.

Application documents state: “The conversion of the Site will provide this redundant building with a new sustainable use. The Old Granary is no longer suitable for industrial or agricultural purposes, with technological and animal welfare updates precluding its use for modern agricultural practices.

"Therefore, an alternative use is necessary to provide the building with a new function which will support its future retention and maintenance.”

The ground floor of the new home would have an open-plan kitchen, a family room, a bathroom and utility, a snug and a garage / studio area as well as four large bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs.

You can view the plans here.