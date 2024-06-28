'Depressed' Higham Ferrers pensioner wants council to clear public footpath as ivy and weeds encroach her garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Higham Ferrers resident says she can’t sleep for worry as her house is being encroached by weeds, ivy and overhanging trees from an adjacent right of way.

Widow Suzanne Peacock has been battling plants from the footpath connecting Williams Way and Blackberry Close – that runs between her fence and a new Gardenfields estate – from swamping her own garden.

The 76-year-old says the footpath used to be clear when she first moved to the bungalow in Blake Walk 16 years ago, but after new houses were built she says the right of way has become choked with vegetation.

Mrs Peacock said: “I’m very affected by this. I’m so depressed and can’t sleep. No-one can help. I’d like the council to come and clear it so I can enjoy my garden.

Suzanne Peacock wants the council to clear greenery which is encroaching onto her house.

”I was told that I had to get a specialist in to identify the protected trees and remove the ivy myself and pay for it. How can I do that? It’s not even my land. I’m 76. I’ve got rheumatoid arthritis and I’m on a pension.

”The footpath hasn’t been cleared for over 12 years, only a bit of strimming round the footpath. The ivy, weeds and wild trees have grown higher than my bungalow with it all encroaching on my property.

”I can see this massive ivy hedge when I look out of my kitchen window. I have to have the light on all day."

Mrs Peacock says dog walkers and schoolchildren use the footpath but people have also used the space to dump garden trimmings. She has spent weeks clearing ivy from the alleyway off her fence.

Suzanne Peacock can't sleep for worry.

Marked on North Northants Council’s rights of way map as ‘RouteVC15’ the footpath officially runs 425, – some of which is ‘metalled’ while other parts have mud underfoot.

Dog walker and Higham resident Tom Nichol regularly uses the path but recently cut his head on an overhanging branch.

He said: “I have been caught by brambles and hurt my head. They are doing nothing. It needs clearing up.”

Mrs Peacock has been helped by Higham Town Council’s Cllr Chris O’Dowd to find a solution.

The right of way behind Blake Walk/NNC

Cllr O’Dowd said: ”People do use the path. I would be happy to have it so it is walkable. It needs regular maintenance.”

Mrs Peacock says that, on November 22 last year, two men with a cherry picker turned up and lopped two trees but they didn't finish the job. She had to go out to a funeral, but when she got back, they had gone.

She added: “I looked this up on the internet and it says this is (the overhanging trees) anti-social behaviour and it says I need to contact the council – what happens when it is the council? I want it cleared so it doesn’t overhang on my garden and so people can enjoy the footpath.”

North Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment but is yet to respond.