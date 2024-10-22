Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been submitted to demolish the old Post Office in Midland Road, Wellingborough to make room for 74 more apartments in the town centre.

Planning documents say the area attracts anti-social behaviour having been largely unused for ‘at least’ 25 years, and though mixed-use redevelopment was approved in 2005, it never came to fruition.

The new proposal, which was validated by North Northants Council on October 16, includes the construction of a new building, consisting of 45 one-bedroom and 29 two-bedroom apartments.

One of the planning document states: “The fact that much of the site has remained vacant/unused for over 25 years, despite the marketing undertaken, supports this position and clearly it is time for the council to pursue alternative uses to secure the town centre’s long term vitality.

The old Post Office in Midland Road has been unused for years

“Wellingborough’s status as a desirable retail destination has diminished by the growth of other nearby towns and the development of edge of town shopping centres/outlets.

“The expression “square peg in a round hole” appears to be apt in Wellingborough’s case and perhaps this highlights the need for the council to take a different policy approach to deliver growth.

“The redevelopment of the site for residential purposes only will increase the number of people living in and visiting the town centre on a more regular basis, and this guaranteed and frequent footfall provides a greater incentive for smaller niche retail and other uses to invest in Wellingborough’s town centre, certainly more so that if the site continued to remain in its current state.”

Wellingborough’s Post Office relocated from an adjoining building in Midland Road to Sheep Street in 2018.

Proposed elevations of the new apartment block in Midland Road

The proposed apartments, which will be spread across six floors, range from 51 sqm to 65sqm, would be housed in a building that is made up of two separate blocks, each with their own accesses, linked at second floor level.

Its external design aims to be ‘sympathetic to local character.’

The applicant says the area is ‘highly accessible’ by public transport, though it is acknowledged that an increase in the number of parking spaces is needed.

North Northants Council’s car parking standards require one space for every one bedroom dwelling and two spaces for every two or three bedroom apartment. In the case of this proposed development, this would mean there is a need for 103 new spaces.

However, the application notes that ‘due to the constraints imposed by the site and its sustainable location with access to shops and services on foot, a relaxation of these standards would be appropriate and justified.’

The proposal does however make provision for 24 cycle racks and 14 car parking spaces, the latter of which made available to those in the ground floor apartments.

The full application can be found here, or by searching with the reference NW/24/00564/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal.