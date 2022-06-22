Delivery robots coming to a street in north Northants soon

Delivery robots will soon be seen on the pavements – and crossing the streets – of north Northants as a initiative already a success in Northampton is rolled out to our towns.

North Northants Council (NNC) has partnered with Starship Technologies to introduce autonomous robots and revolutionise home deliveries.

The robots are designed to deliver food, groceries, and packages locally in minutes with automatic systems being able to be over-ridden by humans, who can take control at any time.

Students with a Starship robot : Picture Starship Technologies

Starship Technologies introduced the robot deliveries in Hardingstone and Wootton, Northampton in partnership with Co-op last year..

Customers who live within a three mile radius of the convenience stores have been able to order groceries to be delivered by a robot on the same day.

The robots use a combination of sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning to travel on pavements and navigate around any obstacles.

Computer vision-based navigation helps the robots to map their environment to the nearest inch as customers can watch in real-time on an app while the robot makes its journey to them.

A fleet of Starship robots Picture Starship Technologies

Once the robot arrives, customers receive an alert and can then meet and unlock the robot through the app.

Cllr Graham Lawman, NNC executive member for Highways, Travel & Assets, revealed the plan on Facebook saying ‘Coming soon to Wellingborough’ accompanied by a promotional photo of one of the robots

A spokesman for North Northants Council confirmed that the robots would soon be seen in the area.

He said: “North Northamptonshire Council have partnered with Starship. Further details will be announced soon.”