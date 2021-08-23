Delivery driver attacked in Rothwell street
The incident took place on Saturday morning
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:56 pm
A driver was punched as they made a delivery to an address in Rothwell on Saturday morning (August 21).
The victim was attacked from behind and punched in the head by a man whilst he was stopped in Littlewood Street between 11am and 12 noon.
Police are now appealing for information and appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.