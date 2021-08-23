Delivery driver attacked in Rothwell street

The incident took place on Saturday morning

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:56 pm

A driver was punched as they made a delivery to an address in Rothwell on Saturday morning (August 21).

The victim was attacked from behind and punched in the head by a man whilst he was stopped in Littlewood Street between 11am and 12 noon.

Police are now appealing for information and appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police file picture

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.