'Delightful' summer workshops in Rushden a big success as sessions provide fun and entertainment for all

Organisers of free summer creative workshops have praised attendees for their efforts as the walled garden of Rushden’s Hall Park was turned into a pop-up arts festival.

The summer activity sessions for children including circus skills, African drumming, olympic dance and birds of prey demonstrations took place over the past few weeks.

A town council spokesperson said: “Rushden Town Council have been pleased to host a series of free workshops including circus skills, African drumming, Olympic dance and birds of prey, to children during the first four weeks of the summer holidays, to provide fun and entertainment.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed the sessions were delighted to receive certificates to mark the event. Parents commented on the quality of the workshops and praised the workshop tutors for keeping the children so well informed and entertained.”

The Summer sessions were free to attend during the school holidays

Each workshop ran throughout the day, offering 180 free places to children at each event.

The dance sessions gave attendees a ‘delightful experience’ learning and performing Olympic inspired dance routines, and the African drumming allowed children to develop rhythm whilst learning from an instructor.

Following this, a session focused on about all-things circus skills took place, and the final week was an ‘amazing encounter’ with birds of prey. including the chance to meet a young barn owl, watch a kestrel fly and get very close up to a magnificent eagle owl.