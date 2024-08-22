Delightful day of 'furry fun' including smallest sheep in the world at free animal encounters day in Wellingborough
Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, said: “We are delighted to bring yet another attraction to the town centre for families to enjoy.
"These events are always popular and give everybody a reason to dwell in the town and meet animals they wouldn’t normally see.”
Also at the event will be Ouessant sheep – a rare heritage breed originally from the island of Ouessant just off the northern coast of France – the world’s smallest sheep.
The free event takes place on September 21 from 10.30am until 2.30pm in Market Street.
A Wellingborough Town Council spokesperson added: “Get ready for a delightful day of furry fun as Market Street in Wellingborough hosts the Animal Encounters event on Saturday, September 21. This family-friendly event promises a fantastic opportunity to meet and greet some of the most charming animals.
“It’s perfect for families and animal lovers of all ages. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to get up close with these adorable creatures.”
