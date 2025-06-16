'Delighted' Great Doddington Primary community celebrates strong Ofsted report

Staff, pupils and parents at Great Doddington Primary School have been celebrating their latest Ofsted report, following an inspection in April 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was rated good in all areas and judged outstanding for personal development – recognising their move from their previous requires improvement status.

Inspectors praised the school’s warm, values-driven environment where pupils are proud to show off their work and achievements and demonstrate confidence, kindness and pride in their learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlights strong teaching, a well-sequenced curriculum and excellent relationships across the local-authority controlled school’s community.

Great Doddington Primary School have had a glowing Ofsted/Great Doddington

Executive headteacher Josie Garnham said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome. This is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the support of our families, and the resilience of our pupils.

"Being part of the Green Shoots Partnership has strengthened our shared vision and driven improvement across the partnership.”

The Green Shoots Partnership, that was formed in 2024 between Great Doddington and Meadowside Primary in Burton Latimer, has helped bring consistent leadership, curriculum development, and pastoral care to both schools—built on shared values of ‘Respect, Resilience, Responsibility and Reflection’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors have highlighted that improvements to how the reading curriculum is implemented are still to be made to deliver the reading curriculum consistently well.

Josie Garnham Executive Head Teacher Great Doddington Primary School/Green Shoots

The report also said: “Some pupils, particularly some pupils with SEND, do not achieve as well as they should. The school should ensure that teachers have the necessary knowledge and skills so that they can adapt their practice to meet the needs of all pupils.”

Head of school Rachael Shelton added: “We’re proud of how far the school has come. Our children thrive because they feel safe, supported and inspired. This report reflects the positive culture we’ve built together.”

The Ofsted Report can be read on the school website www.greatdoddingtonprimary.co.uk.

More information about the Green Shoots Partnership can be found at greenshootsnorthants.org.uk.