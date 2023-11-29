They were visited by inspectors in October

Staff and pupils at Finedon Infant School have been celebrating their latest Ofsted grading as they were rated good in all areas.

The inspection team praised the school for its ambitious curriculum, inclusivity, and the caring and happy environment.

Inspectors also noted the ‘excited buzz’ at playtimes but that the school was ‘calm’ and ‘organised’ with ‘well-mannered, respectful and courteous’ pupils.

Joanne Lloyd-Williams, Headteacher, with pupils /Learning for Life Education Trust

Joanne Lloyd-Williams, headteacher, said: “We are delighted that the school has been judged good in all areas; it reflects our commitment to enabling all pupils to achieve well and highlights our caring and happy environment.

“The report gives us many reasons to be extremely proud of our pupils. It states that the school is a calm and organised place and pupils are well-mannered, respectful, and courteous. They enjoy attending our school, work collaboratively in class and demonstrate high levels of engagement. They get on well with each other and are tolerant and respectful of one another.

“It is lovely to see that our purposeful learning environment in Foundation Stage was recognised and that pupils engage well with the structured activities provided to embed learning. Our highly engaging outside environment was also noted as was our tight focus on developing children’s vocabulary and oracy.”

During the October inspection, the Ofsted team were impressed by the school’s community feeling.

It said: “The school values of kindness, respect, perseverance, honesty, positivity and courage underpin all the school does.”

The inspectors also commented on the school’s ambitious curriculum, saying: “It clearly sets out the key knowledge that pupils need to know and remember. Well-constructed learning activities enable pupils to focus and learn. Pupils demonstrate high levels of engagement. They enjoy their learning.”

The report also said that pupils with SEND were ‘well supported’.

Mrs Lloyd-Williams added: “Our only area for improvement focuses on ensuring that we check how well the curriculum is working in a few foundation subjects. We had already identified this and are working hard on further developing subject leadership.

“We’d like to thank all our staff, pupils, their families, the trust and the whole school community for helping make Finedon Infant School a great place for children to learn and thrive.”