Arson investigators believe a fire that destroyed 250 tonnes of baled and stacked hay was started deliberately.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called to the large-scale fire in Poplar’s Farm Road, Barton Seagrave.

Crews were called at 8.01pm on Friday, August 25, to reports of a hay bale stack – approximately nine bales high and weighing 250 tonnes – being well alight.

The fire in Poplar's Farm Road, Barton Seagrave as seen from the air

Members of the public were advised to keep doors and windows shut.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “Three pumps attended the peak of the fire, with a crew remaining on scene until 7am this morning (Tuesday, August 29) to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“Crews used hose reel jets, drags and ultra-high pressure lances to help extinguish the fire.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”