'Deliberate' fire destroys 250-tonne hay bale stack near Kettering

The fire took hold on Friday, August 25
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:11 BST

Arson investigators believe a fire that destroyed 250 tonnes of baled and stacked hay was started deliberately.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called to the large-scale fire in Poplar’s Farm Road, Barton Seagrave.

Crews were called at 8.01pm on Friday, August 25, to reports of a hay bale stack – approximately nine bales high and weighing 250 tonnes – being well alight.

The fire in Poplar's Farm Road, Barton Seagrave as seen from the airThe fire in Poplar's Farm Road, Barton Seagrave as seen from the air
The fire in Poplar's Farm Road, Barton Seagrave as seen from the air
Members of the public were advised to keep doors and windows shut.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “Three pumps attended the peak of the fire, with a crew remaining on scene until 7am this morning (Tuesday, August 29) to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“Crews used hose reel jets, drags and ultra-high pressure lances to help extinguish the fire.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”

Anyone with information regarding deliberate fires can contact FireStoppers anonymously by calling 0800 169 5558 or by reporting online at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.