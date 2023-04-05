Delays to trains between Corby and Kettering due to damaged overhead wires

Passengers face delays on services between Corby and Kettering due to damaged overhead wires.

Damage to the overhead electric wires near Corby has led to the line between the two towns being closed this morning (Wednesday).

A message on the East Midlands Railway site says: “At present Network Rail have a team on site and are still investigating the issue.

Corby train station

“It seems to be a power issue and they are investigating this further with power suppliers and with the team on site.

"They are unsure of how to fix the issue at the moment and are working hard to try and resolve it but unfortunately we do not yet have an estimate as to how long this will take.”

Trains running through the area in Corby direction cannot run between Corby and Kettering so all trains from London St Pancras will terminate at Kettering.

This also means trains running through the area in the London St Pancras direction cannot use the line so all trains from Corby will start at Kettering.

While there is no estimate on how long it will take to fix the problem, EMR has said it may affect this route until at least 2pm.

The train operator has warned that journeys may be delayed by up to 30 minutes and part of your journey will be via a rail replacement bus.

