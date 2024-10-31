Delays through Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby on East Midlands Railway services after person hit by train
Passengers were evacuated from Kettering Station as the emergency services dealt with the incident – fire fighters and officers from Northants Police and British Transport Police are currently on the scene.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Kettering railway station at around 12.55pm today (October 31) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
" Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
East Midlands Railway (EMR) said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This is disrupting our trains between Bedford and Market Harborough.
“We have managed to source rail replacement buses that will run between Wellingborough, Kettering and Market Harborough.”
Passengers have been warned to expect delays to Intercity and Connect services that are subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.
Ticket holders can travel with other operators at no extra cost.
For more information go to https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/live-network-map/map