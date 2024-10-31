Trains travelling through Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby have been delayed after a person was hit by a train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers were evacuated from Kettering Station as the emergency services dealt with the incident – fire fighters and officers from Northants Police and British Transport Police are currently on the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Kettering railway station at around 12.55pm today (October 31) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Emergency services at Kettering Railway Station /National World

East Midlands Railway (EMR) said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This is disrupting our trains between Bedford and Market Harborough.

“We have managed to source rail replacement buses that will run between Wellingborough, Kettering and Market Harborough.”

Passengers have been warned to expect delays to Intercity and Connect services that are subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.

Ticket holders can travel with other operators at no extra cost.

For more information go to https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/live-network-map/map