Delays on A45 in Wellingborough after lorry catches fire near McDonald's roundabout
Commuters near Wellingborough are likely to face heavy volumes of traffic on the road with eyewitnesses saying the slip road near HMP Five Wells has been closed.
Fire crews are currently in attendance on the A45 and the incident is causing delays in the area as well as on surrounding roads, including through Great Doddington.
A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a lorry fire near the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough just before 2pm. “Crews from Wellingborough and Earls Barton worked to extinguish the fire and have now returned to their respective stations. “The scene has now been left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.
“One lane on the westbound carriageway towards Northampton, between junction 12 to 11, has now been reopened.”
More to follow.