Delays on A45 in Wellingborough after lorry catches fire near McDonald's roundabout

Drivers can expect significant delays on the A45 in Wellingborough following reports of a lorry on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commuters near Wellingborough are likely to face heavy volumes of traffic on the road with eyewitnesses saying the slip road near HMP Five Wells has been closed.

Fire crews are currently in attendance on the A45 and the incident is causing delays in the area as well as on surrounding roads, including through Great Doddington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a lorry fire near the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough just before 2pm. “Crews from Wellingborough and Earls Barton worked to extinguish the fire and have now returned to their respective stations. “The scene has now been left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.

“One lane on the westbound carriageway towards Northampton, between junction 12 to 11, has now been reopened.”

More to follow.