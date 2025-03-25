Delays on A14 near Kettering due to 'police-led incident'
There are delays of 30 minutes in both directions on the A14 this afternoon (Tuesday, March 25) between Junction 8 and Junction 9, which is the A6/Burton Latimer turning.
National Highways: East Midlands has posted online, saying: “Traffic is held on the A14 in both directions between J8 and J9 near Kettering.
"This is due to a @Northants_RPT led incident.
"Delays of 30 minutes on the approach, both ways, approximately three miles of congestion in both directions.”
A spokesman for Northants Police has since told the Northants Telegraph: “We were called at 2.50pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a member of the public between Junctions 7 and 8 of the A14 westbound carriageway.
"No-one has sustained any injuries.”
The force spokesman said the road was re-opened just after 4pm today.
