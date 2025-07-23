Delays on A14 near Kettering after road closed due to 'police-led incident'

Drivers are being warned of delays on the A14 following a ‘police-led incident.’

There are delays of at least 30 minutes in both directions on the A14 this morning (Wednesday, July 23) between Junction 9, which is the A6/Burton Latimer turning and Junction 8 the turn for the A509.

National Highways: East Midlands posted online, saying: “The A14 between J9 and J8 near Kettering is now closed due to a police-led incident.”

Northants Police have been at the scene and drivers are being warned of residual delays of at least 30 minutes on approach.

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the A14 between J9 and J8 near Kettering and the road was then closed, but it has since re-opened.

The incident led to some tailbacks on the westbound carriageway from Junction 10 and 11 with queues back to Cranford.

However, it is hoped traffic will clear soon.