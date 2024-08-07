Delays expected as work starts on improving one of Irthlingborough's main roads

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Work has started on improving one of the main routes through Irthlingborough.

North Northamptonshire Highways started work on the improvements to Finedon Road in the town earlier this week.

The improvements will include carriageway patching, road markings, high friction surfacing, gully cleansing and iron works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highways team says the work will be carried out in phases, which started on Monday (August 5) and will be completed by the end of the month (August 30).

This map shows the road closure in red and the diversion in blueThis map shows the road closure in red and the diversion in blue
This map shows the road closure in red and the diversion in blue

The highways team will be completing carriageway patching and road markings this week, before carrying out high friction surfacing, iron works and gully cleansing from Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30.

Their working hours will be from 8am to 4.30pm during these periods.

A road closure and diversion route will be in place during the improvement works and drivers have been warned to expect delays.

For more information about other road improvement schemes taking place in the north of the county, visit North Northants Council’s website.

Related topics:North Northants Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice