Delays expected as work starts on improving one of Irthlingborough's main roads

Work has started on improving one of the main routes through Irthlingborough.

North Northamptonshire Highways started work on the improvements to Finedon Road in the town earlier this week.

The improvements will include carriageway patching, road markings, high friction surfacing, gully cleansing and iron works.

The highways team says the work will be carried out in phases, which started on Monday (August 5) and will be completed by the end of the month (August 30).

This map shows the road closure in red and the diversion in blue

The highways team will be completing carriageway patching and road markings this week, before carrying out high friction surfacing, iron works and gully cleansing from Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30.

Their working hours will be from 8am to 4.30pm during these periods.

A road closure and diversion route will be in place during the improvement works and drivers have been warned to expect delays.

For more information about other road improvement schemes taking place in the north of the county, visit North Northants Council’s website.