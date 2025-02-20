Delays as A6 near Rushden closed
The A6 Higham Ferrers bypass has been closed today (February 20) as roadworks are currently taking place in the area.
Roadworks have caused the closure of a section of the A6 between John Clark Way and Kimbolton Road. Drivers can expect delays on the route which connects the east side of Rushden to Higham Ferrers.
Work at the A6 Higham Ferrers bypass is ongoing, and the road is expected to be closed until midnight.
In the meantime, commuters can divert around the closure by travelling through Higham Ferrers, though delays are likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.