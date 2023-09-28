Deichmann Corby to offer in-store giveaways on opening weekend of new store - picture special
Shoe retailer, Deichmann, has opened its doors to customers in Corby with in-store giveaways, offers and family fun activities planned for Saturday (September 30) .
The retail giant’s 350m2 store in Willow Place has undergone a complete £350,000 investment creating 15 permanent jobs.
Staff will celebrate the opening on Saturday with free Shoes for the store’s first 25 customers (up to £25), limited edition bags for the first 500 customers and a spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways.
The shop stocks brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers as well as Deichmann’s own brand shoes starting at £5.99, with real leather products starting at £29.99.